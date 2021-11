A woman who is believed to be around 70 years old has successfully given birth to her first child through a “miracle” IVF procedure in western India.Dr Naresh Bhanushali, a gynaecologist from the town of Bhuj in Gujarat state, told The Independent that he had successfully conducted the procedure on Jivuben Vallabhai Rabari and delivered her baby boy on 9 September. “This is a rare case, you can call it a miracle. I have been practising for 20 years and conducted over 1,000 IVF treatments but I have never seen a case like this. While we are happy that the...

INDIA ・ 25 DAYS AGO