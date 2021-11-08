CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

15 Beautiful Quotes Every Parent Needs to Hear

By Sarah Barkley
powerofpositivity.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParenting is challenging, but it’s the most rewarding job you’ll ever do. As you help your children grow and develop into good people, you’ll see things from an entirely new perspective. Many beautiful quotes can help parents remember how fulfilling the journey can be. Sometimes, you might forget how...

www.powerofpositivity.com

Comments / 0

Related
thewestfieldnews.com

Letter: Parents of daughters need to learn about trafficking

To mom and dads, single mothers and fathers of daughters: How fast are your young girls growing?. The Greater Westfield and Western Hampden County Medical Reserve Corp members would like to offer you and your girls a free program to help your children learn to make good choices in the following areas according to age, parental training, and other education.
WESTFIELD, MA
NBC News

Why every parent should teach their child this viral hand signal for 'help'

A potentially life-saving hand signal is going on viral on TikTok. The signal made headlines earlier this month after a 16-year-old girl in Kentucky used it to call for help. The teen, who had been reported missing by her parents earlier that week, was seen making the hand gesture out of the window of a car. A passing driver recognized the signal from TikTok and called 911, which led to the arrest of a man who had been driving the teen across multiple states.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
mhsmentor.com

Parents need to understand their children better

There is no handbook when it comes to raising a child, and it’s mostly trial and error. People who have more than one child understand this. It’s learning what kind of parent you need to be. There are many different styles of parenting; some are good and beneficial for their...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carol Dweck
Person
Benjamin Spock
Person
Rumi
ABC 4

What parents need to know about TikTok

On the second hour of GTU this morning – We are talking about TikTok and teenagers today. TikTok is a social media platform that allows people to share videos that last anywhere from a few seconds to up to three minutes and its taken off with teens. When it comes to TikTok, parents often hear about dangerous challenges — the milk crate challenge, the ‘devious lick’ challenge, the skull breaker challenge. To many adults, they sound weird, causing some to wonder if TikTok is simply a platform that compels teens to do dumb stuff. But TikTok is a lot more than that: It includes videos from celebrities, average people, doctors, scientists, historians and anyone else hoping to earn some views based off their TikToks, which can range from informative to silly. Experts urge parents to learn more about each social media platform and then establish guidelines for how their children use each one.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Journal Review

Parents need affordable, flexible childcare options

Meet ALICE — she needs help with childcare. She’s Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed or she was employed until the pandemic shutdown. She’s heard the headlines about people who need to get back to work, but for her to go back to do so, she’ll need child care, something affordable, maybe with flexible hours, depending who hired her. She’s interviewed for restaurants and local factories. While hourly wages are slightly higher than before she was laid off, she’s struggling to find a sitter or daycare that can take her children when she’d be scheduled to serve at a local restaurant, or to watch her kids second or third shift.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
fortbendfocus.com

Every Girl Needs Red Shoes

I’ll admit it. Some days when I emerge from our room victorious ready to face the day, Mr. Kaminski just shakes his head and grins. Now there was a time when actual words would escape his lips, and these words – or exclamations of shock and awe – never ever resulted in a positive outcome – for him. It took me a solid 10 years to break that habit. I never said Mr. Kaminski was a quick learner.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teach Your Children#Role Models
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Design Milk

Author Clock: A New Quote With Every Minute

If you or someone in your life is a bibliophile, then the Author Clock is sure to pique your interest. Without question a statement piece, it uses thousands of quotes from books written across six centuries to spell out the current time every minute of the day. Checking the time becomes a whimsical moment that transports you through literature with every glance.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WISH-TV

Things every puppy needs to learn

Having a new puppy can be a joy, but when it comes to teaching them good behavior, there are three TOP lessons they need to learn. Here’s Nathan Lowe, the Indy Dog Whisperer, as he introduces us to French Bulldog Miss Sunday Rose.
PETS
TVShowsAce

‘Return To Amish’: UPDATE On Mary Schmucker’s Health

Recently, it was revealed that former Return to Amish star Mary Schmucker had been hospitalized. Fans and viewers were very concerned for Mama Mary, as she is affectionately referred to. Now, her daughter-in-law is sharing an update on how the beloved matriarch is doing after her time in the ICU.
TV SHOWS
WTRF- 7News

Christmas decorations and the joy they bring

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) You may notice your neighbors are beginning to decorate their homes for the holidays. Some people say it’s too soon.  Although it is not quite Thanksgiving yet, you may be debating on pulling out those holiday decorations and stringing up those lights. Does the rush to decorate early stem from all the […]
WHEELING, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy