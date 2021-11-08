15 Beautiful Quotes Every Parent Needs to Hear

On the second hour of GTU this morning – We are talking about TikTok and teenagers today. TikTok is a social media platform that allows people to share videos that last anywhere from a few seconds to up to three minutes and its taken off with teens. When it comes to TikTok, parents often hear about dangerous challenges — the milk crate challenge, the ‘devious lick’ challenge, the skull breaker challenge. To many adults, they sound weird, causing some to wonder if TikTok is simply a platform that compels teens to do dumb stuff. But TikTok is a lot more than that: It includes videos from celebrities, average people, doctors, scientists, historians and anyone else hoping to earn some views based off their TikToks, which can range from informative to silly. Experts urge parents to learn more about each social media platform and then establish guidelines for how their children use each one.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO