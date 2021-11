There was a time when the word “Nintendo” was just an all-purpose stand-in for “videogames.” Nintendo dominated the gaming landscape so thoroughly in the late ‘80s and ‘90s that adults used it to refer to all videogames anywhere, from consoles made by such rivals as Sega and NEC, to the games you’d play at arcades or movie theater lobbies. The rise of the PlayStation and Xbox mostly killed off that practice over the last 25 years, but Nintendo is still synonymous with videogames in a way no other company is. Nintendo is both the Coca-Cola and Pepsi of gaming, and they’ve got the sales figures to back up that comparison.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO