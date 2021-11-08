FBI confirms remains found on Fort McCoy are human

FORT McCOY, Wis. (WKBT/WISC) — The FBI is leading an investigation into reports of human remains found at Fort McCoy.

The agency said Monday night the remains were found in a remote area on Saturday.

“There is no reason to believe it is related to any of the evacuees, or active duty military personnel on the base,” FBI Public Affairs Officer Leonard Peace said in a statement.

The body has not been identified, Peace said, adding the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office will release more information once it has been identified.

Fort McCoy is situated on 60,000 acres in Monroe County, many of those are wooded and not regularly patrolled.

Agencies investigating include Army Criminal Investigation Division, Ft. McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, with the FBI as the lead investigating agency.

