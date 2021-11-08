CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charania’s Latest: Sexton, Hachimura, T. Bryant

By Luke Adams
hoopsrumors.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBesides sharing updates on the Celtics’ possible interest in Ben Simmons, a potential return timeline for Pacers forward T.J. Warren, and Sixers center Joel Embiid entering the health and safety protocols, Shams Charania of The Athletic touched upon a few other topics from around the NBA in his latest Inside...

Yardbarker

Wizards Have Plans to Re-Integrate Rui Hachimura

Rui Hachimura has been out due to personal reasons but has been getting individual workouts in at their practice facility with no media presence. Hachimura has yet to play under new head coach Wes Unseld Jr., but the new coach has been working with him on how to get acclimated into this system, which differs on both ends than his predecessor, Scott Brooks.
NBA
Yardbarker

Rui Hachimura seen by Wizards teammates for first time

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura had a workout Tuesday, and was the first time he was seen by his teammates at the practice facility since his absence, according to Quinton Mayo. Hachimura missed training camp, preseason and the Wizards first seven games of the regular season for personal reasons. It’s...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Wizards’ Rui Hachimura Nears Return To Game Action

The Washington Wizards have been one of the pleasant surprises in the NBA thus far in the 2021-22 NBA season. The vast upgrades they did of the roster in the offseason are paying off, as the team is 7-3, which is tied for the second-most wins in the NBA with four other teams; the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Utah Jazz.
NBA
Houston Chronicle

Rui Hachimura's return to the Wizards has no definite timeline, but will be 'sooner rather than later'

Three weeks after he arrived in Washington following an excused absence from training camp for personal reasons and more than two weeks into the NBA season, Rui Hachimura has yet to appear publicly with the Washington Wizards. The franchise's No. 9 overall pick in 2019 has not been seen at a game or practice as he continues to work out individually with Wizards coaches.
NBA
NBC Sports

How Hachimura has been learning new playbook

WASHINGTON -- The Wizards continue to work Rui Hachimura back slowly from his extended absence due to personal reasons with individual workouts at the team's practice facility and, so far, with doors closed to the media. But beyond the incremental process of getting him into game shape, he also needs to adjust to a new system under head coach Wes Unseld Jr.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Southeast Notes: Oubre, Carter, Hachimura, Johnson

The Hornets lost handily to the Warriors in Kelly Oubre‘s first trip back to the Chase Center, 114-92. He says it was strange to be back in the arena on an opposing team, but is happy with how he’s fit in thus far with the Hornets, writes Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer.
NBA
basketballnews.com

With Collin Sexton sidelined, who's next man up for Cavs?

This afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced an MRI showed that Collin Sexton suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee, meaning the fourth-year guard will be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time. The team said in a press release that Sexton “will undergo additional evaluation after which time his status will be updated.”
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Collin Sexton Has Torn Meniscus In Left Knee

An MRI administered today on Collin Sexton‘s injured left knee revealed that the Cavaliers guard sustained a meniscus tear, the team announced in a press release. Sexton left Cleveland’s Sunday win over New York in the second quarter after feeling discomfort in the knee. The Cavs have yet to announce...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Cavs guard Collin Sexton’s status after suffering knee injury vs. Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers enjoyed themselves at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, with Ricky Rubio going for a career-high 37 points on eight 3-pointers and Evan Mobley dominating all over the court in an impressive 126-109 victory. There was one downer, though, as guard Collin Sexton suffered a knee injury and didn’t play in the second half.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Cavs will be just fine despite Collin Sexton’s torn meniscus

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee and does not have a timetable to return yet. The 22-year-old sustained the injury while banging knees with Jarrett Allen in the second quarter of their huge Sunday night win over the New York Knicks. Sexton will undergo further tests and evaluations to find out the severity and timeline of his injury. Losing Sexton is certainly a huge blow for a Cavs team hoping to break a three-year playoff drought.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Cavs' Collin Sexton's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn Meniscus; Return Timeline TBD

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Collin Sexton is out indefinitely after suffering a torn meniscus. Sexton is averaging 16.0 points and 2.1 assists this season while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 24.4 percent from deep. The 22-year-old was quite durable in his first three seasons, missing just 12 games...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Cavs Notes: Rubio, Mobley, Sexton, Garland

Ricky Rubio enjoyed perhaps the best game of his NBA career on Sunday in a win over the Knicks, racking up a career-high 37 points and eight 3-pointers to go along with 10 assists. After the game, however, the veteran Cavaliers point guard was eager to praise one of his young teammates, as Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com details.
NBA
