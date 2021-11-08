Reading List: New Books from Sarah Ruhl, Sesali Bowen, and Ann Marks

I got my hands on some newly released books over the past few weeks and I’m dying to share, so let’s get right into them!. The first one is Collected Interiors: Rooms That Tell a Story by Philip Mitchell (and Judith Nasatir). I was not very familiar with designer Philip Mitchell’s work before reading this book but as soon as I started to dive in I wondered what rock I had been living under. WOW!!! I especially love his cottage in Nova Scotia – it turns out he’s Canadian! The elegant, clean classicism of Philip Mitchell’s style is on full display in these homes, where he masterfully incorporates a wide-ranging mix of antiques, vintage collectibles, and contemporary pieces—everything from inherited furniture collections to modern art—in rooms that are filled with memories and warmth. As a master of what he calls modern maximalism, Mitchell embraces the challenge of taking wonderful things that a homeowner already has and making more of them. Brilliant photographs (Annie Schlechter) take readers on in-depth tours of nine homes, ranging from an elegant Upper East Side pied-à-terre to a classic cottage on the water in Nova Scotia.

