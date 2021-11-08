CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Flash and The Atom Brace for 'Armageddon' in Photos From 5-Part Team-Up Event Opener

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d3FSv_0cqIgsIN00

Ray Palmer aka The Atom is here to lend The Flash a big hand in a first flurry of photos from the speedster series’ five-part “Armageddon” event.

Kicking off Season 8 of The CW’s The Flash on Nov. 16 at 8/7c, the team-up event — airing across five consecutive Tuesday nights — finds Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen recruiting a cavalcade of superfriends including Brandon Routh’s Ray Palmer/The Atom (formerly of Legends of Tomorrow ) as well as Javicia Leslie’s Batwoman, Chyler Leigh’s Sentinel (from Supergirl ), Katherine McNamara’s Mia Smoak (from Arrow ), Cress Williams’ Black Lightning and Osric Chau’s Ryan Choi (from the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event).

That assembly of heroes will face an extraterrestrial threat led by Defiance alum Tony Curran’s Despero , while Arrowverse vets Tom Cavanagh and Neal McDonough will reprise their respective villainous roles of Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash and Damien Darhk.

Want scoop on The Flash , or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Supergirl Series Finale Recap: A Battle, a Wedding and a Surprise Return

Alexa, play Vitamin C’s “Graduation (Friends Forever)” and let us sit in our feelings over Supergirl’s emotional series finale. For six seasons, Kara has been a symbol of hope and goodness, using her superpowers to help those in need. The show’s central thesis positioned the Kryptonian hero as a savior to others. But that notion was flipped on its head in the final hour when Kara realized that helping others to empower themselves made an even bigger difference. THE FINAL BATTLE | Formerly on the same side, Nyxly and Lex were now at odds battling it out on the streets (and buildings)...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Flash's Grant Gustin Previews a 'Leveled-Up' Barry, Surprising Cause of 'Armageddon' Team-Up Event

Season 8 of The Flash opens with a five-episode event in which Barry Allen & Co. try to avert Armageddon. But the bigger twist is what — or namely who — causes this future cataclysm. Kicking off Season 8 this Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 8/7c (and airing across five consecutive Tuesday nights), “Armageddon” finds Grant Gustin’s Barry making the acquaintance of the alien Despero (played by Defiance‘s Tony Curran). Once Despero issues his warning of the looming threat, Barry will enlist a cavalcade of superfriends — including Brandon Routh’s Ray Palmer/The Atom (formerly of Legends of Tomorrow), Cress Williams’ Black Lightning,...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TV Ratings: The Voice, FBI Lead Night; Supergirl Rises With Series Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice this Tuesday drew 6.7 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, up sharply from last week’s clip show and leading the night in the demo; read recap. As such, La Brea (4.6 mil/0.6, read recap) rebounded from last week’s lows and New Amsterdam (3.1 mil/0.4) ticked up. Over on CBS, FBI (7 mil/0.7) drew the night’s largest audience and was up in the demo. International (5.5 mil/0.5) and Most Wanted (4.8 mil/0.4) were steady. Elsewhere: THE CW | The first hour of Supergirl‘s series finale (600K/0.1) drew a 13-episode high in audience (since this...
TV SERIES
flashtvnews.com

Fates Collide: Flash Armageddon Poster Art!

The CW has released new “poster art” to promote the November 16 kick-off to The Flash Season 8 – “Armageddon” – which features an all-star team-up of heroes from other CW shows, including some ended ones!. In addition to Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton), we see Supergirl’s Alex...
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Gustin
Person
Chyler Leigh
Person
Tony Curran
Person
Katherine Mcnamara
Person
Tom Cavanagh
Person
Brandon Routh
Person
Neal Mcdonough
Person
Osric Chau
flashtvnews.com

The Flash “Armageddon, Part 2” Description: Guest Starring Black Lightning!

The CW has released an official description for “Armageddon, Part 2” which is the second part of The Flash: Armageddon multi-part series kicking off Season 8! The episode airs on November 23 and guest stars include Cress Williams as Black Lightning! You can find the description with some spoilers below.
TV SERIES
justjaredjr.com

'The Flash' Season 8 Crossover 'Armageddon' Gets New Poster!

The Flash just debuted an incredible new poster for the upcoming Armageddon crossover event!. Featured on the poster include The Flash stars Grant Gustin and Candice Patton, Brandon Routh as Atom, Chyler Leigh as Sentinel, Katherine McNamara as Green Arrow, Cress Williams as Black Lightning and Javicia Leslie as Batwoman.
COMICS
tvinsider.com

‘The Flash’ Season 8 Premiere: Brandon Routh Returns as Ray Palmer for ‘Armageddon’ (PHOTOS)

Team Flash is getting help from a familiar face when the five-part event “Armageddon” kicks off on November 16. Brandon Routh is back in the Arrowverse as Ray Palmer/The Atom in The Flash Season 8 premiere. (Routh started on Arrow, moved over to Legends of Tomorrow, where he was a series regular until Season 5, and guest starred on The Flash in and out of crossovers.)
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atom#Armageddon#The Flash#Recruiting#Cw#Arrow#Cress Williams
SuperHeroHype

Renee Montoya Teams up With Alice in Batwoman Episode 3.05 Photos

Renee Montoya Teams up With Alice in Batwoman Episode 3.05 Photos. The most unexpected allies are the best ones. At least that’s what the recently released batch of promotional photos for the upcoming Batwoman episode 3.05 suggests. Who would have thought that Alice, the former leader of the Wonderland gang, might want to join forces with the former police officer Renee Montoya? And yet, Alice had to swallow that hard pill to get a free pass out of Arkham. Season 3 opened with Alice offering her precious knowledge of Gotham’s criminal underworld to Montoya, who also discovered Batwoman’s real identity as a sort-of sign of good faith. Now, it seems that the leader of the Rogues Unit wants to (or is forced to?) have a chat with Alice.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Grant Gustin Talks Black Lightning’s Return in The Flash: Armageddon

Grant Gustin Talks Black Lightning’s Return in The Flash: Armageddon. The upcoming eighth season of The Flash won’t bring back just Barry Allen, but plenty of more familiar faces from the Arrowverse. In addition to Brandon Routh’s Dr. Ray Palmer, fans will see Cress Williams’ Jefferson Pierce returning on-screen. Williams portrayed Black Lightning for the entire four-season run at The CW. The series wrapped up in May, but it seems that Freeland’s vigilante has a few more storylines to complete. The happiest about Williams’ return was his fellow actor Grant Gustin, who revealed that some of the scenes shot together took place in the Hall of Justice.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Flash Showrunner Says "Armageddon" Isn't a Crossover

The Flash returns next week, kicking off its eighth season on The CW with a five-episode event, "Armageddon". But while the "Armageddon" event will see The Flash (Grant Gustin) joined by heroes from other corners of the Arrowverse - including Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), Black Lightning (Cress Williams, The Atom (Brandon Routh), Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) and more - this isn't exactly a crossover. The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace explained in a recent interview just how "Armageddon" came together and made it clear that the five-episode event isn't a crossover, but is instead a very intimate, and emotional story.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

The Flash: Armageddon Part 3 Synopsis Goes Full-On Arrowverse Crossover

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Armageddon Part 3," the third episode of The Flash's upcoming eighth season and the middle chapter in what amounts to the 2021 Arrowverse crossover. While series have been unable to trade characters around in 2020 or 2021 as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, The Flash figured out a way around that, bringing in characters from DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Arrow, and Supergirl after their times on those shows were over. Batwoman star Javicia Leslie also appears, but that's one person, not a whole event's worth, who has to answer to two different sets of safety screenings.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Supergirl Finale: Katie McGrath Breaks Down Lena's Emotional Scene With Kara — Plus, Jon Cryer Talks Lex's Fate

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Supergirl’s series finale. Supergirl’s series finale delivered the action, the emotion and a satisfying ending that saw both Lena and Lex Luthor get exactly what they deserved. Lena, who struggled with the high expectations put on her as a member of the Luthor family, found the inner peace she’d been searching for after a heartfelt conversation with her adoptive mother Lillian. Lillian, who was dying, used her final moments to urge Lena to live her own life, finally freeing her of a lifelong burden and empowering the former CEO of L-Corp to move forward. Lena’s final moments...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Queens Recruits Friday Night Lights' Gaius Charles to Romance [Spoiler]

We have a feeling Queens‘ newest guest star is going to be a real smash. Friday Night Lights alum Gaius Charles will show up on ABC’s musical drama later this season, TVLine has learned exclusively.  Charles will play Thomas, a recording/sound engineer who’s smart and charming. He’s got a wealth of experience and is super professional… at first. Eventually, he just might develop a taste for some Butter Pecan — by which we mean he’ll become very interested in Nadine Velazquez’s Valeria. (No word on how that will affect whatever is going on between Valeria and Eric.) Charles first will appear in Episode 9, and...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

CMA Awards, Gentefied Returns, a Legends 'Debut' and More

On TV this Wednesday: Luke Bryan presides over the CMA Awards, Gentefied returns with Season 2, and Legends of Tomorrow introduces a familiar face as someone new. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. Netflix. Animal. Paramount+. Clifford the Big Red Dog. Disney+. Doogie...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

The Flash: Eric Wallace Teases New Sides to Familiar Villains in "Armageddon" Event

The Flash returns to The CW on Tuesday night with the first part of the five-episode "Armageddon" event kicking off the Arrowverse series' eighth season. The event will see several familiar faces coming to Central City and while many of them are heroes - such as Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Black Lightning (Cress Williams) - there are some familiar villains as well. Both Reverse-Flash (Tom Cavanagh) and Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) will appear in the event as well, but when it comes to what role these foes may play in "Armageddon", series showrunner Eric Wallace says fans will see a side to both of them they've never seen before.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Power Book IV: Force: Tommy Returns to Deadly Form in New Spinoff's Teaser — Plus, Find out When It'll Premiere

Power‘s lovable psychopath Tommy is expanding his horizons in a new teaser for the spinoff Book IV: Force. But because Tommy is, well, Tommy… those horizons are drenched in blood.  Fans of Starz’s flagship series will remember that Mr. Egan left New York at the end of the show’s six-season run, only to return for an episode of the first spinoff Power Book II: Ghost. In his own show, however, Tommy will put the Big Apple in his rearview for good, settling down in Chicago — despite a character in the trailer above informing him that the Windy City isn’t the best...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy