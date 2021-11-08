Four tips to help control your Black Friday spending

Should I upgrade or shouldn’t I upgrade? It’s an age-old question. But perhaps the first question you should ask is: “can I buy?" Photography is a very expensive hobby. And if you work hard enough and are so inclined to pursue it, it will ultimately become a very expensive business. The one consistent complaint, if you can call it a complaint, that I’ve had since the very first day I picked up a camera with profit in mind is that the photo industry as a whole seems far more designed to have photographers spend money than to make it. We’ll get to gear costs in a moment. But everything from paid portfolio reviews, to paid marketing efforts, to paid consulting, to fees that go to photo reps, to investing in test shoots to build your portfolio, too often needing to front the production funds for certain projects while clients are allowed to pay on 60- to 90-day terms. It all seems set up to make things easy for photographers to spend money in the chase of a dream rather than to get paid a fair wage for their work. While what I consider to be a fair wage for my work has changed drastically over the years, the feeling that the business structure of photography doesn’t always work in the photographer’s favor is not something I’ve ever quite been able to shake.

