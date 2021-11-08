CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resignation Of Lebanon Minister Could Solve Gulf Row: Arab League

By AFP News
International Business Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arab League Monday backed the resignation of Lebanon's information minister whose comments on the Yemen war sparked a damaging diplomatic row with Gulf States. "From the very beginning, the resignation could have defused the crisis," the League's assistant secretary general, Hossam Zaki told a news conference in Beirut....

