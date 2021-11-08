Lady Gaga Announces New Special The Power of Kindness: 'You Have a Friend in Me'

Lady Gaga adds “inspiring documentarian” to her résumé with the release of her new short film, The Power of Kindness. She created the film in honor of World Kindness Day on November 13, according to Variety. As a part of the Born This Way Foundation, Gaga and mental-health expert Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble talk to 11 young people about their mental-health journeys. It focuses on the stigma of talking about mental health and how to spread kindness. On what mental health means to her, Gaga said, “Kindness and mental health go hand in hand. To me, kindness is not politeness.” The film includes LGBTQ youth who have been inspired by the Born This Way Foundation directly, illustrating the impact of creating a safe space and empowering young people. Gaga will be starring in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci in theaters on November 24. It will be her second lead role after A Star Is Born, for which she won an Oscar for her work on “Shallow.” The short film is now streaming on Facebook. For more information on the Born This Way Foundation and mental-health resources, check out their website here.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO