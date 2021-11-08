CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga Announces New Special The Power of Kindness: 'You Have a Friend in Me'

By Chandler Plante
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga continues to prioritize mental health. The singer and House of Gucci star will release a new 30-minute digital special, entitled The Power of Kindness, to air on Friday. This project, which was done in collaboration with Gaga's Born This Way Foundation, will arrive just in time for...

