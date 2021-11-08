Keeping It Weird at Hotel ZaZa, Austin

ROCKVILLE, MD. – Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc., continues to rapidly expand around the country with the official start of construction on the Cambria Hotel Austin Downtown in Austin, Texas. The 14-story, 212-room hotel is expected to open in the summer of 2023, joining other properties in the state capital that are anticipated to open this year, including the Cambria Hotel Austin Airport and Cambria Hotel North Austin Near The Domain. The brand currently has six open hotels across the state located in Dallas, Houston, McAllen, Plano, Richardson and Southlake. Representatives from Choice Hotels, developer Stratus Development Partners, and local dignitaries attended the groundbreaking to commemorate the occasion.
Comments / 0