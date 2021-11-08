CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passenger killed, driver injured when box truck strikes tree on US 64 in Statesville

By Mike Andrews
 6 days ago

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 71-year-old Statesville man died in a crash Saturday morning when a box truck he was a passenger in lost control and collided with a tree, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 1995 Ford box truck was traveling east on US 64 around 3:25 a.m. on Nov. 6 when its driver ran off the road to the right, lost control and crashed into a tree near Page Farm Road.

The driver of the Koala T Katering Inc.-owned truck, 58-year-old Michael Ervin, was injured.

The front-seat passenger, 71-year-old Charles Chambers, died from his injuries at the scene. Chambers was not restrained by a seatbelt, authorities said.

Highway Patrol said the initial investigation does not indicate excessive speed or impairment contributed to the crash.

South Carolina could ban ‘squatted’ trucks with pre-filed bill

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two South Carolina lawmakers have pre-filed a bill that would ban certain “squatted” trucks and other vehicles from the state’s roads. Squatting a vehicle is when it’s modified in a way that the front is configured much higher than the back. It’s usually done to trucks and SUVs, and easy […]
