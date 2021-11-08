CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson mocks Aaron Rodgers' COVID-19 explanation on 'SNL'

By Megan Armstrong
 6 days ago
Pete Davidson. Anthony Behar

Of course Saturday Night Live was going to capitalize on the mess Aaron Rodgers has created.

First, a crash course: the Green Bay Packers MVP quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday, which redirected everyone's attention back to an August press conference where Rodgers stated he had been "immunized" against the coronavirus. Friday, he joined The Pat McAfee Show and explained his side over the course of 47 minutes—confirming that he has not been vaccinated, among so many other things.

That teed up SNL perfectly. In the cold open, Cecily Strong reprised her popular Jeanine Pirro impersonation and welcomed Rodgers, portrayed by Pete Davidson, as a guest on her Justice with Judge Jeanine Fox News show:

"People can talk all they want, but at the end of the day, my record is still 7-1," Davidson said in the sketch. "Meaning, of the eight people I've infected, seven are fine."

The joke was a reference to the Packers' 7-1 record before losing 13-7 at Kansas City on Sunday afternoon, with Jordan Love starting at quarterback in Rodgers' absence.

