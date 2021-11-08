CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foo Fighters starring in upcoming horror-comedy film ﻿'Studio 666'

wirx.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinally, Foo Fighters are starring in their own movie. Dave Grohl and company have announced Studio 666, an upcoming horror-comedy film set to premiere in domestic theaters February 25, 2022. In Studio 666, the Foos enter a creepy mansion to record a new album, only to find themselves battling...

www.wirx.com

Comments / 0

rue-morgue.com

Foo Fighters feel the fear in “STUDIO 666,” now set for wide release next year

Dave Grohl also came up with the story for the forthcoming horror/comedy. Open Road Films has announced its acquisition of worldwide rights to STUDIO 666, which will open in over 2,000 theaters February 25, 2022. Foo Fighters (Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee) are joined in the cast by Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega and Jeff Garlin. BJ McDonnell directed from a screenplay by Jeff Buhler (PET SEMATARY, THE PRODIGY) and Rebecca Hughes; the synopsis: “The legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much-anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.”
MOVIES
Register Citizen

Foo Fighters Announce Horror Flick Full of 'Hilarious Gore That F-king Rocks'

Foo Fighters have announced they will star in Studio 666, a horror-comedy that tells the story of what happens when the rock giants find themselves recording in a mansion plagued by supernatural forces. Based on a story by frontman Dave Grohl, the spooky flick is directed by Hatchet III helmer...
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

Foo Fighters' Next Project Could Be A Real Horror Show

Dave Grohl is attempting to scare up interest in his newest project: a horror comedy starring himself and the other Foo Fighters. Grohl announced Monday that the new scare flick, “Studio 666,” is set to be released in theaters on Feb. 25. The film, which is based on a story...
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

ANKLE BITERS Trailer: Canadian Horror-Comedy From Dark Star on November 16th

Sean, a pro hockey enforcer, has fallen in love with Laura, a widowed mother of four young daughters. When Laura's children mistake an act of lovemaking as an attack, they plot to protect their mother at all costs and with horrific results. Children are such a blessing. Dark Star Pictures...
MOVIES
Deadline

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Unveils Horror Comedy Movie ‘STUDIO 666’; Open Road Lands WW Rights For February Theatrical Release

EXCLUSIVE: Think A Hard Day’s Night of the Living Dead, with laughs among the scares and splatter, and you’ve got a handle on STUDIO 666. Dave Grohl and his Foo Fighters bandmates star in a film they shot in secret, about what happens when the legendary rock band rents an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history, to record their 10th album. Trouble is, frontman Grohl is creatively blocked, and when evil forces in the house sink into his consciousness, the creative juices begin flowing but so does the blood. Can Foo Fighters’ complete the album, with the...
MOVIES
moviehole.net

This is a Call! Foo Fighers to star in their own horror movie!

BJ McDonnell (“Hatchet III”) directs the film which been acquired by Open Road Films for a theatrical release February 25, 2022. “After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full-length feature horror comedy film,” said Dave Grohl.
MOVIES
