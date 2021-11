DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The primary purpose of this position is to perform responsible collections or listing and clerical tasks in the County’s Tax Administration Office. KNOWLEDGES, SKILLS AND ABILITIES: Considerable knowledge of modern office practices and procedures. Working knowledge of the North Carolina Machinery Act and county tax policies and procedures concerning listing, assessment, billing, and collecting. Ability to prepare records and reports concerning the listing, assessment, and collection of delinquent and current taxes. Ability to read tax maps. Ability to compute figures rapidly and accurately. Ability to deal tactfully and courteously with the general public in explaining laws, policies and procedures. Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with co-workers and county officials. Ability to operate assigned office equipment with required speed and accuracy.

