CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Man hospitalized in French Quarter shooting, NOPD reports

By Aaron S. Lee
WGNO
WGNO
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FxRZL_0cqIdZpJ00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a shooting that occurred overnight in the city’s historic French Quarter.

According to the report, the incident took place at the intersection of Conti and Burgundy streets.

The report states that a male victim of unidentified age sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh and was transported to the hospital via private conveyance.

NOPD: 1 killed, 1 injured on Sunday in broad daylight shooting on Lakeshore Dr.

NOPD was first notified of the incident at about 2:05 a.m.

No additional information is currently available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Sports
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#French Quarter#Weather
WGNO

WGNO

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy