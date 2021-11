This 5-week basketball class will help you to the next level. We will enhance the basics you may have learned, along with advancing your skills that will concentrate on more teamwork and game strategies. Our speed and agility training session is built to make our participants faster, stronger, and more agile athletes. We use SKLZ equipment, ladders, hurdles and cones. Be the fastest kid on the court! A scrimmage game will be played at the end of each class. 7-9 yr olds.

FOX LAKE, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO