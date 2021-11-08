CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Watch: Brian Kelly on Replacing Avery Davis

By Jack Freeman
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Kelly met with the media on Monday. He talked about how the Notre Dame...

247sports.com

247Sports

Live Updates: Brian Kelly Talks Monday at Noon, Notre Dame vs. Navy

Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly is talking to the media at Noon ET on Monday, Nov. 1. The Fighting Irish are 7-1 after wins vs. Florida State, Toledo, Purdue, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, USC and North Carolina. The Irish have the one loss to Cincinnati from earlier this season. This weekend, all eyes are on the matchup at home with the Navy Midshipmen (2-6).
247Sports

Everything Brian Kelly Said Ahead of Virginia on the Road

On Monday at noon, Brian Kelly took questions from the media as the Fighting Irish prepare to take on Virginia on the road after defeating Navy at home. As always, Irish Illustrated lays out every Brian Kelly quote from today’s press conference. ON TAKING ON VIRGINIA ON THE ROAD…. “Week...
247Sports

Brian Kelly expects Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton to return this season

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton played in seven games for the Fighting Irish this season, but did not play against North Carolina due to a knee injury. With uncertainty surrounding his return, head coach Brian Kelly said he expected Hamilton to return at some point this season. Hamilton was injured in a win over USC and Kelly initially said there was no structural damage.
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Notebook: Brian Kelly Talks Win Over Navy, Dominant Defense, Injuries

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly met with the media after a 34-6 victory over Navy on Saturday. Here are the highlights from his press conference. “I have such respect for Navy and Kenny Niumatalolo, and just the game itself. Playing the game, it's a difficult game to prepare for. So we're extremely pleased with the win. Proud of my team and the way they prepared all week and then the way they executed today. We're extremely pleased with the win. Proud of my team and the way they prepared all week and then the way they executed today. Defensively, we played very well. I mean, we were detailed, we were focused. We trusted our teaching. We trusted the guy next to each other and got back to the foundational principles of playing really good defense and that is communication, assignment, tackling, and that was on display today.
Scarlet Nation

Horka: Tip your cap to Brian Kelly, Jack Coan for Notre Dame QB stability

Rack your brain for a moment. Maybe it was a given in the locker room who would start for Notre Dame at quarterback against Virginia Tech and USC, but there certainly wasn’t a consensus among media members or the Fighting Irish fan base. Drew Pyne relieved graduate student Jack Coan...
On3.com

Brian Kelly provides injury update on Kyle Hamilton

Asked for an injury update on several key players, including safety Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly provided. The news was mostly good, except for when it came to the Fighting Irish star. “Everybody is playing except for Hamilton,” Kelly said. “All of them practiced yesterday. The only...
247Sports

Avery Davis Injury Sets Off Moving Parts Among Skill Positions

Avery Davis’ season-ending knee injury has created a kinetic reaction amongst Notre Dame’s wide receivers, tight ends and running backs. Davis, who is fourth on the team and second among wideouts in receptions this season with 27 for 386 yards (14.3-yard average) and four touchdowns, suffered a torn ACL in Notre Dame’s 34-6 victory over Navy Saturday. Three of his touchdowns came in consecutive games against Virginia Tech, USC and North Carolina.
IrishBreakdown

Take 5: Notre Dame Beats Navy, Playoff Options, Brian Kelly

Five thoughts on Notre Dame's win over Navy, the College Football Playoff, Brian Kelly and the Irish schedule. 1. It’s still about climbing up the board for Notre Dame. That’s why North Carolina’s 58-55 victory over Wake Forest was in a word, “helpful” as was Purdue’s 40-29 victory over Michigan State, which was ranked No. 3. It’s hard to say if the Spartans will tumble below where Notre Dame, which is ranked No. 10, is at. If the Irish (9-1) are going to crawl back into the conversation for the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings, it’s going to take a village to get the job done. The Demon Deacons were ranked No. 9 in the rankings that were released Tuesday. It’s notable that Cincinnati, which is the only team that the Irish has lost to this season, isn’t really helping itself. The Bearcats (9-0) beat a Tulsa team that was upset by Navy last week by just eight points. Cincinnati is ranked sixth in the CFP rankings.
On3.com

Brian Kelly discusses challenges Navy poses in game prep

While playing Navy is a return to the familiar for Notre Dame in the bigger picture, it is quite the switch up for the Irish defense compared to what they have seen this season. Navy runs the triple-option offense, a near-obsolete offensive scheme in college football today. On Thursday, Notre...
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Captain Avery Davis Is Out For The Rest Of The Year

Notre Dame fifth-year senior captain Avery Davis will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL during the 34-6 victory over Navy. Head coach Brian Kelly made the announcement during his Monday press conference in advance of the upcoming matchup against Virginia. Davis had 27 catches and was third on the team with 386 yards this season, and he was second on the offense with four receiving touchdowns.
NBC Sports

Leftovers & Links: On three Notre Dame streaks, all applicable this week, what used to be a worrisome week for Brian Kelly

There is a natural and obvious follow-up to Notre Dame’s unprecedented success handling Navy’s triple-option in Saturday’s 34-6 win. The Irish (8-1) gave up much of their usual practice routine a week ago to prep for the uniqueness of the Midshipmen approach. Head coach Brian Kelly worried it might cost them at Virginia (6-3).
