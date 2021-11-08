Watch: Brian Kelly on Replacing Avery Davis

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly met with the media after a 34-6 victory over Navy on Saturday. Here are the highlights from his press conference. “I have such respect for Navy and Kenny Niumatalolo, and just the game itself. Playing the game, it's a difficult game to prepare for. So we're extremely pleased with the win. Proud of my team and the way they prepared all week and then the way they executed today. We're extremely pleased with the win. Proud of my team and the way they prepared all week and then the way they executed today. Defensively, we played very well. I mean, we were detailed, we were focused. We trusted our teaching. We trusted the guy next to each other and got back to the foundational principles of playing really good defense and that is communication, assignment, tackling, and that was on display today.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO