DCCC: Men's Basketball Outlasts Frank Phillips in Overtime at NMMI Classic

SUU’s men’s basketball team has their sights set on a different post-season tournament this year. The Southern Utah University men’s basketball team is coming off of their most successful season to date, going 20-4 on the season and 12-2 in conference play. Picked to finish as low as seventh in preseason polls, head coach Todd Simon and his team put the conference on notice and surged to the top of the conference standings, ultimately resulting in a regular season conference championship and an undefeated home record. The Thunderbirds fell short in the conference tournament, losing to Montana State University 77-80 in the tournament semifinals.
