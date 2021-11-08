DCCC: Men's Basketball Outlasts Frank Phillips in Overtime at NMMI Classic

The tenth-ranked Dodge City Community College men’s basketball team cruised past Kansas Wesleyan JV to open the 2021-22 season picking up the 118-64 win. The Conquistadors wasted no time establishing control in the contest against the Coyotes as the game was tied at 4-4 and the Conqs then went on a 12-0 run to take a double-digit lead that would continue to grow. Conqs would put together several other runs and head into halftime up 58-27 after shooting 55.8% from the floor in the first half as a team with 12 assists on 24 made field goals.

11 DAYS AGO