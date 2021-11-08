Greg Schiano discusses Indiana game week
PISCATAWAY- Rutgers is now at 4-5 on the season with three games remaining. Next up for the Scarlet Knights is a road contest against 2-7 Indiana on Saturday....247sports.com
PISCATAWAY- Rutgers is now at 4-5 on the season with three games remaining. Next up for the Scarlet Knights is a road contest against 2-7 Indiana on Saturday....247sports.com
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0