Greg Schiano discusses Indiana game week

TALLAHASSEE – Florida State finds itself in the top three for coveted cornerback Earl Little Jr. as his recruitment is about to wind down. The Seminoles stand with just Alabama and Oregon in the final weeks of Little Jr.’s recruiting process as the home-state program made a push for the four-star prospect out of Fort Lauderdale during a visit this weekend. FSU hosted Little Jr. on an unofficial visit during its rivalry contest against Miami, and the dramatic 31-28 victory stuck out to the son of a Miami legacy and NFL defensive back.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO