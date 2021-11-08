CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

AMC+ acquires limited series 'Anne Boleyn' with Jodie Turner-Smith

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39KWMd_0cqIbou400

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- AMC+ has acquired limited series Anne Boleyn starring Jodie Turner-Smith in the titular role.

The three-part psychological thriller is coming to the streaming service on Dec. 9 in the U.S. with the remaining two episodes set to be released on consecutive Thursdays.

Boleyn was the second wife of King Henry VIII and was queen of England from 1533 to 1536. She was beheaded after she was accused of treason and other crimes.

The series will Turner-Smith's Boleyn as she struggles to stay alive and secure her daughter's future in the final months of her life.

Co-stars include Paapa Essiedu as Anne's brother and Tudor nobleman George Boleyn, Mark Stanley as Henry VIII, Lola Petticrew as Anne's rival Jane Seymour, Barry Ward as king adviser Thomas Cromwell, Jamael Westman as Jane's brother Edward, Amanda Burton as Lady Anne Shelton and Thalissa Teixeira as Anne's cousin Madge Shelton.

Lynsey Miller (Deadwater Fell, Doing Money) is directing, based off a script by newcomer Eve Hedderwick Turner.

"We are proud to add Anne Boleyn to our slate of AMC+ original series. Featuring a superb ensemble cast led by Jodie Turner-Smiths mesmerizing performance and a predominantly female creative team, this groundbreaking drama, told from the unique perspective of one of history's most fascinating -- and scrutinized -- women, makes for a can't-miss television event to end the year," general manager for AMC+ Courtney Thomasma said in a statement.

Turner-Smith is also set to star in Netflix's upcoming Witcher prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
c21media.net

Channel 5’s psychological thriller Anne Boleyn heads to US with AMC+

US streaming service AMC+ has acquired Channel 5’s three-part psychological thriller Anne Boleyn starring Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim, Without Remorse) in the lead role. The SVoD service, which features programming from AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and horror-focused Shudder, will debut the limited series on Thursday, December 9. Commissioned...
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: AMC+ To Air ‘Anne Boleyn’, ‘1883’ Teaser, ‘Selling Sunset’ Spinoff ‘Selling The OC’, ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Renewed, New Jim Gaffigan Special, ‘Tamron Hall’ Renewed and More!

AMC+ has acquired the psychological thriller Anne Boleyn. The limited series stars Jodie Turner-Smith playing the titular role. The drama explores the final months of Anne Boleyn’s life from the eponymous Queen’s perspective, as she struggles to secure a future for her daughter and to challenge the powerful patriarchy closing in around her. Anne Boleyn depicts the key moments that cause Anne to topple, unpicking her immense strength, her fatal vulnerabilities and her determination to be an equal among men. The series will premiere December 9. It had previously aired in the UK on Channel 5 this past summer.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Burton
Person
Jane Seymour
Person
Thomas Cromwell
People

Macaulay Culkin Hits Gucci Runway in Star-Studded Fashion Show with Jared Leto, Jodie Turner-Smith

Macaulay Culkin was among the many celebrities to walk Gucci's Hollywood Boulevard runway in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Culkin wore a Hawaiian-print shirt with a colorful bomber jacket, oversized khaki slacks and black clogs with Gucci's signature horsebit for the 2021 Gucci Love Parade. The look was finished with a white belt with the iconic Gucci buckle. The Home Alone star's big fashion moment comes just months after he became a dad, welcoming son Dakota with Brenda Song back in April.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thezoereport.com

You’ll Notice Something Different About Jodie Turner-Smith’s Most Recent Glam Every Time You Look

It takes a major look — and a megawatt celebrity — to stand out even at an event filled with perennially stylish A-listers. But if you’re Jodie Turner-Smith, that’s just an average Saturday night. On November 6, some of Los Angeles’ most famous and cinematically-inclined residents gathered at LACMA for the 2021 Art and Film Gala. There, onlookers got a glimpse of an entire constellation of stars: Serena Williams in a Gucci gown and statement lip, Sydney Sweeney test-driving sequin brows in a cutout YSL sheath, and Miley Cyrus in a flower-covered suit. But all eyes were on Jodie Turner-Smith’s green eyeshadow look, buffered by hot pink cheeks, glossy nude lips, and the most spectacular two-toned Gucci gown this side of the Atlantic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Atlantic

Kristen Stewart, Diana Spencer, and the Ghost of Anne Boleyn

In the new biopic Spencer, Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales, wanders her decaying childhood home, talking with Anne Boleyn’s ghost. The beheaded second wife of King Henry VIII warns Diana of her dispensability as a royal and tells her to assert her power. It is not, strictly speaking, a faithful reproduction of history.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc#Limited Series
IndieWire

‘Mothering Sunday’ Trailer: Odessa Young and Josh O’Connor Find Romance Painful in Interwar Britain

Set between three different periods in the life of a writer and maid Jane (Odessa Young), “Mothering Sunday” earned positive reviews after it premiered at Cannes in the summer for its depiction of the inter-class romance between Jane and the son of a neighboring family, Paul (Josh O’Connor), as well as grief, loneliness, and sensuality. Sony Pictures Classics, which is releasing the film in the U.S., has debuted the official American trailer below. Based on Graham Swift’s 2016 novel, “Mothering Sunday” begins on the British Mother’s Day, where maids are given a rare day off. With her employers (Colin Firth and...
MOVIES
Register Citizen

Sofía Vergara to Play Drug Queenpin Griselda Blanco in Netflix Limited Series

Sofía Vergara is set to star in a Netflix limited series about notorious drug trafficker Griselda Blanco, Variety has learned. Titled “Griselda,” the series chronicles the real life of savvy and ambitious Colombian business woman who created one of the most profitable drug cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the Black Widow and the Cocaine Godmother.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
darkhorizons.com

Nat Geo Teases Hemsworth, Smith Series

As part of Disney+ say, National Geographic had trailers for three of its original series in the works for the Disney+ service. “Limitless” sees Chris Hemsworth, already a superhuman, pushing his body to the limit as he tries extreme acts of physical endurance. That show launches in 2022. Then there’s...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
214K+
Followers
44K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy