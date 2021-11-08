CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeHo condo once used by Marilyn Monroe up for sale

By Daniella De Robbio
 6 days ago

Now you can live like Marilyn Monroe…sort of.

The 2,032-square-foot condominium is located at the top of the Granville Towers at North Crescent Heights Boulevard. The building was built in the 1930’s.

The residence has two bedrooms, two bathrooms with steel kitchen cabinetry, a door attendant, and a pool.

Monroe only lived in the apartment for less than a year, according to Wehoville . “Arrested Development” actress Portia de Rossi also lived in the apartment before selling it in 2003.

If you want to live in the same condo as film icon Marilyn Monroe, you better be willing to spend a pretty penny. The apartment costs $2.49 million.

To view the listing, click here .

