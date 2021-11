Lost in the what-is-going-on-at-Texas uproar after the Longhorns lost at home to Kansas 57-56 in overtime is what is going on at Kansas. In journalism parlance, we buried the lede. The simple answer is that Lance Leipold can coach. He won six Division III national titles at Wisconsin-Whitewater (going 6-1 in national championship games). He took Buffalo from an FBS afterthought to a MAC East Division title (2018) and into the AP and coaches’ top 25 (2020). Leipold left Buffalo to replace Les Miles at Kansas, a job that scared off a lot of coaches. But at age 57, Leipold took the shot at the big time. It’s clear, the way that Kansas made Oklahoma play for four quarters and Texas for longer, that this redo is going to be fun to watch.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO