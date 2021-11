For the first time since 2016, the Park Hill South football team defeated a postseason opponent when the Panthers came out on top over Blue Springs South, 28-6, on Oct. 29. Park Hill South technically beat St. Joseph’s Central in the opening round of districts with a forfeited victory last fall when the Indians were unable to compete since they were quarantined. However, the last time the Panthers stepped onto the football field in the postseason and bested an opponent was when they defeated Fort Osage 37-6 in the Class 5 District 7 Championship in 2016.

FOOTBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO