In Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson, development shines through: Final thoughts

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After one week of chasing a top-four ranking in the College Football Playoff rankings, Ohio State most now defend it. Former No. 3 Michigan State’s loss to Purdue allowed Ohio State to rise one spot to No. 4 in Tuesday’s rankings reveal. Georgia remained No. 1, Alabama held steady at No. 2 and Oregon, which beat the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 11, rose one spot to No. 3.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO