2021 Rankings Presented by — Week 10 in the SEC saw No. 1 Georgia continue to separate itself from the pack, as the Dawgs throttled Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri 43-6.Analysts keep opining that Georgia needs more than Stetson Bennett IV to win a national title. I disagree. Miami cruised to a national championship with Ken Dorsey. It helped to have multiple future All-Pros on the Canes’ defense. This is a similar situation — and outside of Ohio State, there’s not an offense on a Playoff contender that is scary. The result? Get your 1980 jokes in while you can.

