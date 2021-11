Never before has travel felt like such a privilege—and such a complicated proposition. Should we be visiting new places during a pandemic? Should we fly during a climate emergency? Or should we all just stay home? At AFAR, we emphatically believe that travel can contribute to the greater good in myriad ways. With the right approach we can continue to feed our wanderlust by traveling sustainably. Travel as a force for good has been part of AFAR’s DNA since our inception, and the concept is particularly important as we close out 2021. Read on for ways to make your travel count each time you step out your front door. — Tim Chester, deputy editor.

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO