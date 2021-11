Missing boy found by dad hundreds of miles from home. A desperate dad was in a panic because he didn’t know where his son was. Dad was terrified that he would never see his son again. He said he was told that the boy’s mother had absconded with his son, whisked him out of Illinois, and took him to an unknown location where the mother was living with her boyfriend who had reportedly been abusive to her. Dad was horrified that his son might be being abused by the mother’s boyfriend.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 17 DAYS AGO