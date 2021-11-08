Applying ESG to Next-Gen Innovators

Actively managed exchange traded funds may be better suited than traditional indexing in helping investors better diversify in any type of market environment. In the recent webcast, Navigating Fixed Income Markets: Market Update and Outlook, T. Rowe Price’s head of fixed income, Andrew McCormick, outlined the current conditions we are facing with the interest rate cycle beginning to shift gears toward hikes ahead after a year of loose monetary policies helped bring the economy back from the coronavirus pandemic-led fallout. McCormick argued that while global stimulus may have peaked, liquidity remains ample for now. Moreover, market observers are now closely watching the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook with many increasing bets that officials will begin hiking next year. Consequently, there is still room for yields to rise or bond markets to continue contracting.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO