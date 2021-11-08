CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applying ESG to Next-Gen Innovators

By Tom Lydon
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) is one of the more beloved equity benchmarks among advisors and investors, and one of the big reasons for that status is NDX’s penchant for being home to an array of innovative growth stocks. On that note, it’s a luxury to be able to access...

Top Cryptos to Invest In: Why the Best Are Still the Best

Cryptocurrency remains the most explosive investment opportunity out there. This despite the fact that the S&P 500 has seen more than a 25% return year-to-date. But the top cryptos to invest in are wildly outperforming the stock market’s bull run. Check this out. Bitcoin is up more than 116% this...
Midstream Maintaining and Growing Its Dividends

The third quarter proved to be a financially sound one for midstream companies, with many maintaining or else increasing their distributions, and the outlook appears to be overwhelmingly positive for the upcoming year, wrote Stacey Morris, CFA for Alerian, in an insights paper. Midstream companies not only didn’t cut dividends,...
ESG Priorities Differ for Clients and Advisors

The 2021 Annual Russell Investments ESG Manager Survey results were released recently and reflect an increasing prioritization of climate risk for clients, while asset managers resoundingly were more focused on governance, reported Advisor Perspective. The survey included 369 asset managers globally with a collective $79.6 trillion in AUM. The findings...
Go With GDOC for Futuristic Healthcare Exposure

Investors looking disruptive and innovative growth concepts often hone in on the communication services and technology sectors, and rightfully so, but they’d do well to add healthcare to that mix. In fact, healthcare is one of the epicenters of disruptive growth and innovation — themes that some exchange traded funds...
Goldman Sachs Expands Thematic Offerings With Three New ETFs

Goldman Sachs Asset Management has launched three new actively managed thematic ETFs to add to their suite of funds focused on innovation and disruption: the Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF (GBUY), the Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF (GDOC), and the Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF (GREI).
IQDG: Quality the International Way

The quality factor isn’t confined by geography, and for investors looking to add some international diversification to domestic-heavy equity portfolios, that’s a good thing. Another positive is that while defining quality is often a matter of interpretation, one of the factor’s hallmarks is dividends. The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth...
Growth ETFs Rebound as Investors Look Past Inflation

Growth stocks and related exchange traded funds rebounded on Thursday as technology shares led gains. The record-setting rally in U.S. markets paused this week after updated data revealed that inflation spiked to a 31-year high, suggesting that consumer prices will remain elevated for a period of time amid the ongoing global supply chain hurdles and lower employment participation rate.
Investor Enthusiasm for Equities Could Propel Nifty Nasdaq ETF

The past two days not withstanding, stocks have been on a roll over the past month, and that’s encouraging some market participants to ratchet up positive expectations. Obviously, a slew of equity-based exchange traded funds stand to benefit from that trend, including the Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ). As highlighted by a 6% gain over the past month, QQQJ is already participating in increasing equity market ebullience.
Investors Want More Dividends — SDOG Has Answers

Domestic dividend growth is on a torrid pace this year, and that’s a boon for investors, particularly long-term market participants, because dividends contribute a significant percentage of a portfolio’s total returns over long time horizons. Resurgent payout growth is a boon for an array of exchange traded funds, including yield-oriented...
Looking for Alpha? Dig Into Deep Value Investing

While growth stocks have been popular in recent years, investors may be remiss in ignoring opportunities for alpha among deep-value stocks where there are significant dislocations between stocks’ prices and their underlying values. Additionally, for investors in search of capital appreciation, an active approach to deep-value investing may uncover and capture these opportunities.
Bullish Sentiment Could Propel Equal-Weight ETFs

The S&P 500 peeled back over the past couple of days, but the benchmark domestic equity gauge is still higher by 7.52% and close to all-time highs. That’s enough for many investors to remain bullish on stocks, and with the S&P 500 up 25% year-to-date, it’s been hard to be bearish. Data also suggest that investors are displaying enthusiasm toward equities, and that could benefit unique ways of approaching broad market benchmarks, including the Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP).
ETF of the Week: Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD)

ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon discussed the Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe on the MoneyLife Show. This ETF offers exposure to the global clean energy index, including both U.S. and international stocks in the underlying portfolio. PBD also diversifies across various types of clean energy—such as wind, solar, and hydro—making it an interesting option for those looking to bet on a clean energy boom but unwilling to make a concentrated bet on a specific sub-sector.
Active Bond ETFs to Better Navigate the Fixed Income Markets

Actively managed exchange traded funds may be better suited than traditional indexing in helping investors better diversify in any type of market environment. In the recent webcast, Navigating Fixed Income Markets: Market Update and Outlook, T. Rowe Price’s head of fixed income, Andrew McCormick, outlined the current conditions we are facing with the interest rate cycle beginning to shift gears toward hikes ahead after a year of loose monetary policies helped bring the economy back from the coronavirus pandemic-led fallout. McCormick argued that while global stimulus may have peaked, liquidity remains ample for now. Moreover, market observers are now closely watching the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook with many increasing bets that officials will begin hiking next year. Consequently, there is still room for yields to rise or bond markets to continue contracting.
Good Time to Apply Quality to Small-Caps

Small-cap stocks are back in style as of late, and the quality factor, well, that never goes out of style. Put it together, and now is a good time consider the small-cap/quality marriage. Enter the Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ), one of a small number of small-cap exchange traded...
Forget Cash: Get Active Short Duration With This ETF

While there are plenty of areas to park capital, the current environment of high inflation could be spooking investors and causing them to sit on the sidelines with cash. It make sense, given the interest rate risk they could expose themselves to in today’s inflationary environment. “Some investors have been...
An Exciting New Look for This Small-Cap Dividend ETF

WisdomTree recently rebalanced its family of international dividend indexes, resulting in some changes for well-known exchange traded funds, including the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (DLS). DLS follows the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index, which is comprised of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world, excluding...
