Nothing went right for Dan Mullen in the Florida Gators’ 70-52 victory over Samford, despite what the 70-point onslaught might suggest. Sure, Mullen’s offense was great on Saturday, but that only tells half the story. Mullen, just one week removed from an embarrassing, 40-17 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, fired both his defensive coordinator, Todd Grantham, and his offensive coordinator, John Hevesy, after the Gators fell to 4-5. Against lowly FCS Samford, the defense looked arguably worse than it did under Grantham, and the offensive line — which was able to prevent Emory Jones from being sacked — still contributed to Florida’s season-high 12-penalty total.

