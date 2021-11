Yesterday, hot electric-vehicle maker Lucid gave investors good news about orders for its first cars: They’re up another 30% in recent months, with “significant” demand for its luxury car Lucid Air. Then it hit a major milestone right after that: Shares surged, and its market value soared to more than $91 billion, past Ford’s (which is $79 billion) and General Motors’ (which ended the day at $90.9 billion).

ECONOMY ・ 23 HOURS AGO