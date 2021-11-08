CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Man faces criminal trespassing charges for hiding in library after closing

By Carson Burns
 6 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. ( WHNT ) — A man is facing criminal trespassing charges after he hid in the Huntsville Madison County Public Library after it closed Friday night.

Officers found Kevin Allen Littles inside the library after they responded to an alarm call around 8:25 p.m.

Littles was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal trespassing.

HPD officers returned Saturday morning when an employee reported minor damages and said that Littles could face more charges.

Library representative, Melanie Thornton told News 19 that the patron did cause minor damage in a non-public area but that they did not plan to file any additional charges.

