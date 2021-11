BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Coach Ed Orgeron is holding a weekly news conference at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, November 8.

The Tigers are coming off a close to Alabama.

LSU sits at 4-5 overall and is set to host Arkansas this Saturday in Death Valley.

We will livestream the news conference in this story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNTZ - cenlanow.com.