3 Keys to the Titans Win Against the Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Titans beat the Rams 28-16 on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. Here's a look at six things that stood out from the contest. It was a beastly performance by the big man, from the very start. How about this for a night?: Simmons sacked Rams quarterback Matt Stafford three times, totaling 26 yards in lost yardage. Simmons was credited with four quarterback hits, and one of them came when he had Stafford in his grasp, forcing him to throw the ball away – that pass was intercepted by teammate David Long Jr, which led to a score. Simmons batted down balls at the line of scrimmage, and he was a disruptive force throughout. He was awarded a Sunday Night Football game ball. "It feels great, man," Simmons said after the game. "Not just me, but (all) the guys. We played a complete game on defense. Everybody was playing together, and having fun." And let's not forget about DL Denico Autry in here either, because he was a force himself, with 1.5 sacks, three QB hits and two deflected footballs at the line of scrimmage.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO