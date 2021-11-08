CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Keys to the Titans Win Against the Rams

By Caitlin Daly
 6 days ago
The Tennessee Titans dominated the Los Angeles Rams 28-16 for a road victory on Sunday night. Let’s dive into three keys to the win in Southern California. After making the biggest play of last week’s game, Safety Kevin Byard continued to come in with some clutch plays for his team this...

