Columbia River Highway closed in both directions following crash Thursday afternoon.Highway 30 was closed Thursday afternoon, Nov. 11, in both directions at milepost 30, west of St. Helens, after a crash. The crash, in between Dyno Nobel and the Columbia River People's Utility District office, took place after 3 p.m. Thursday. The Oregon Department of Transportation said it expects "an extended closure for cleanup and reconstruction. Travelers should find an alternate route or expect delays." The St. Helens Police Department and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to requests for more information. This story will be updated as additional information is made available.

SAINT HELENS, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO