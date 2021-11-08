CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sixers' Joel Embiid Expected To Miss Several Games After Testing Positive For COVID-19, Report Says

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoel Embiid has entered NBA health...

philadelphia.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
Atlantic City Press

Joel Embiid is the latest Sixers player placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols

Monday’s news could end up being a major body blow for the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid became the fourth Sixers player placed into the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Embiid was already scheduled to miss Monday night’s game against the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center for a planned rest. However, the four-time All-Star could end up missing several more games in protocols.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Embiid
USA Today

Sixers discuss how much they're missing Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle

The Philadelphia 76ers dropped a fourth consecutive game on Saturday when they fell on the road to the Indiana Pacers 118-111 to begin a 6-game road trip. It was a frustrating loss as they allowed Indiana to shoot 67.4% from the floor in the first half on their way to 70 points and they also made nine triples on 15 attempts.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Covid 19#Health And Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant On Chicago Bulls: "You Got Three Elite-Level Scorers."

The Chicago Bulls have recently beat the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets. There's no doubt that this matchup was a good test for the Chicago Bulls, who have aspirations of being a top-tier team this year. They are 7-3 and have shown no signs of slowing down. Kevin Durant lauded the...
NBA
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy