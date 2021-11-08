Watch Sasha DiGiulian Climb Three of Canada’s Toughest Walls

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today and save 20 percent. In years past, our snowboard tests have been parties with a purpose. We’d establish shredquarters at a ski resort, invite talented testers for a few days, then distill the resulting feedback and data to bring you the best snowboards on the market. Alas, much like plentiful powder and petite park boards, parties and pandemics don’t mix. So this year, we improvised. From January through May, a squad of Wasatch locals checked out boards from a makeshift HQ: our test director’s overflowing garage. They held on to decks for weeks at a time, riding them in conditions ranging from dreamy to nightmarish and everything in between. When they were done checking out a board, they submitted thorough, detailed reviews. Did we miss the camaraderie of a full-fledged test? You bet. But we’re confident that this year’s format enabled riders to push boards to their limits and identify their idiosyncrasies over an entire season.

