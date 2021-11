The province of British Columbia plans to suspend logging in a portion of old-growth forest to stem biodiversity loss, but it is waiting on First Nations to sign off on the proposal. The province plans halt its own timber sales in areas that are part of the plan. Those lands, plus First Nation lands where logging will be stopped, make up a third of old-growth forest in the province. More than 200 First Nations must sign off on the agreement to stop timber harvest in their specific territories. One group, the Huu-ay-aht Nation, has already declared that it needs more time to make a decision. Representatives from the forest industry have voiced concerns that ceasing logging can have consequences for workers and communities.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO