We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. When Pixel 6 launch day arrived last week, I joked that it was also the official launch party for those who receive their devices and take to reddit to pick apart Google’s newest phones, pointing out any tiny, little obscure issue that others can then spend a day reproducing on their own before preparing lawsuit paperwork for. The first of such was the oddest of issues that involved the display and power button when a Pixel 6 Pro was powered off.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO