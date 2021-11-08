CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX Astronauts Will Return to Earth Wearing Diapers Thanks to Capsule’s Broken Toilet

By Mike Nied
 6 days ago
A crew of four astronauts will be wearing one extra accessory onboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavor when they depart the International Space Station for a return trip to Earth today (Nov. 8). While it's no one's first choice to pair with a space suit, the team — known...

d1softballnews.com

There is enough oxygen on the moon to make 8 billion people breathe for a hundred thousand years

The surface layer of the Moon is very rich in oxygen, sufficient to allow the entire human population to breathe for a hundred thousand years. The administrator of the NASA Bill Nelson has just announced that the return of the man on the moon it was postponed to “no earlier than 2025”, Blasting the original lineup of the mission Artemis, which provided for themoon landing first woman and first black person by 2024. Despite this shift, mainly linked to a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin but also to COVID-19 pandemic and problems with the new spacesuits, the most ambitious plans for the “reconquest” of the Moon after the missions have not changed Apollo. This time, in fact, we will go there to stay there, both in orbit that on the surface or below it, inside the “lava tubes” that wind through the heart of the satellite. What is certain is that to build the first human colonies it will be essential to recover resources directly on site, such as the precious oxygen, useful for both breathing of astronauts but also how propellant for space shuttles. The Moon, even though it may seem counterintuitive, is very rich in oxygen, so much so that in his surface layer enough of it is enclosed to allow the entire human population (eight billion people) to breathe well one hundred thousand years.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

A New Era of Cosmological Discovery: NASA’s Roman Space Telescope To Unravel the Secrets of Dark Energy and Dark Matter

A team of scientists has forecast the scientific impact of the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope’s High Latitude Wide Area Survey on critical questions in cosmology. This observation program will consist of both imaging, which reveals the locations, shapes, sizes, and colors of objects like distant galaxies, and spectroscopy, which involves measuring the intensity of light from those objects at different wavelengths, across the same enormous swath of the universe. Scientists will be able to harness the power of a variety of cross-checking techniques using this rich data set, which promises an unprecedented look into some of cosmology’s most vexing problems.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

A new era of planetary exploration: What we discovered on the far side of the moon

Seven months after it was launched, the US robotic rover Perseverance successfully landed on Mars on February 18 2021. The landing was part of the mission Mars2020 and was viewed live by millions of people worldwide, reflecting the renewed global interest in space exploration. It was soon followed by China's Tianwen-1, an interplanetary Mars mission consisting of an orbiter, lander and rover called Zhourong.
ASTRONOMY
Orlando Sentinel

Hitching rides on 13 spacecraft, more than 600 humans have been to space

When the SpaceX Dragon Endurance took flight atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, it marked the fifth flight to carry humans aboard the commercially built spacecraft. It also transported among its four passengers the 600th human to make it into space. Three of the four Crew-3 astronauts are space rookies. Based on his mission assignment from NASA, European Space ...
ORLANDO, FL
Business Insider

SpaceX and NASA delayed 4 astronauts returning from ISS, but the rescheduled flight is 12 hours quicker — meaning less time wearing diapers designed to cope with a leaky toilet

NASA and SpaceX delayed the return of four astronauts from the ISS from Sunday to Monday. The rescheduled flight is much shorter than the initial, planned trip — eight hours instead of 20. This means less time wearing "undergarments" the astronauts have to rely on because of a toilet leak.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Indy100

Jeff Bezos thinks that in the future humans will be born in space and Earth will become a holiday home

Humans in the future could be born in space, with Earth being used as a holiday home, according to billionaire Jeff Bezos. The Amazon and Blue Origin founder who himself recently flew on a Blue Origin rocket to the edge of space believes we will live in space colonies while taking the odd holiday getaway back down to Earth in “the way you visit Yellowstone National Park”.
ECONOMY
arizonadailyindependent.com

UArizona: Near-Earth Asteroid Might Be A Lost Fragment Of The Moon

A near-Earth asteroid named Kamo`oalewa could be a fragment of our moon, according to a paper published today in Communications Earth and Environment by a team of astronomers led by the University of Arizona. Kamo`oalewa is a quasi-satellite – a subcategory of near-Earth asteroids that orbit the sun but remain...
ASTRONOMY
San Angelo LIVE!

To the Moon, Alice!

OPINION — With all the celebrities and rich people going to space lately, you might be interested to know that interstellar travel is not just for the wealthy. You, too, can blast off to the stars, and it won’t cost you an arm and a leg and a kidney and a spleen. For a nominal fee, you can visit the moon. Sort of. A company called LifeShip has evidently contracted with SpaceX to offer a special deal to the average Joe, or whatever your average name happens to be. For a nominal fee of $99 LifeShip will send a sample of your personal, private DNA to the moon on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Your…
ASTRONOMY
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
resilience.org

Another extraordinary delusion: Mining helium from the Moon

Asia Times tells us that there is a “secret mining war” taking place in space over helium-3, a version of helium which is surprisingly abundant on the Moon. Helium-3 is an isotope of helium with two protons and one neutron. The far more prevalent arrangement is helium-4, two protons and two neutrons.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Isolation From Earth May Drive Changes in How Space Colonies Communicate With Home

There are a lot of unknowns when it comes to human beings living off-world. After all, our species has never been anywhere other than Earth, so how will we react physically and mentally if the time comes to start settling down on other planets? A new study based on human simulations on Earth reveals some interesting insights. First, communication with the outside world  – so colleagues back at base – tends to get less and less frequent over time; second, group cohesion for the space colony crew tends to improve the longer the mission continues. That's quite promising for future settlers on...
ASTRONOMY
Lite Rock 96.9 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

