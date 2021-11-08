Pennsylvania to Allow Schools to Make Their Own Mask Rules in January

Some of the laws in the state of Pennsylvania are flat right out ridiculous. Did you know that simple things like singing in the bathtub, or catching a fish with your bare hands could technically get you in trouble? I kid you not, it is actually illegal for housewives to hide the dirt under a carpet or rug in their home. Who comes up with these rules? Better yet, who has the time to ban these things that don't really hurt anyone?

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO