Kickoff time announced for Tennessee-South Alabama

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GZEfF_0cqIUaR100

Tennessee will host South Alabama in Week 12 at Neyland Stadium.

The Southeastern Conference announced kickoff times for Nov. 20 games on Monday. The Vols and Jaguars will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST and ESPNU will televise the nonconference matchup.

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule

  • Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
  • Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)
  • Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)
  • Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)
  • Oct. 2 at Missouri (W, 62-24)
  • Oct. 9 South Carolina (W, 45-20)
  • Oct. 16 Ole Miss (L, 31-26)
  • Oct. 23 at Alabama (L, 52-24)
  • Nov. 6 at Kentucky (W, 45-42)
  • Nov. 13 Georgia
  • Nov. 20 South Alabama
  • Nov. 27 Vanderbilt

