Kickoff time announced for Tennessee-South Alabama

Tennessee will host South Alabama in Week 12 at Neyland Stadium.

The Southeastern Conference announced kickoff times for Nov. 20 games on Monday. The Vols and Jaguars will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST and ESPNU will televise the nonconference matchup.

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule

Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)

Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)

Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)

Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)

Oct. 2 at Missouri (W, 62-24)

Oct. 9 South Carolina (W, 45-20)

Oct. 16 Ole Miss (L, 31-26)

Oct. 23 at Alabama (L, 52-24)

Nov. 6 at Kentucky (W, 45-42)

Nov. 13 Georgia

Nov. 20 South Alabama

Nov. 27 Vanderbilt

