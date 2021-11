Pleasantville’s volleyball squad finished below .500 in 2021, but the future looks bright for the Trojans with just three seniors graduating. Pleasantville will be graduating Darrah Core, Adi Adreon and Kristen Roe from the team. The Trojans will have four returning regular starters for 2022, including sophomores Danika Park, Leah Adreon, and Kendall Krichau. Both Park and Krichau were top two on the team in kills. The other starter that will be returning is Sydney Septer, who was third on the team in digs and second in successful serves. Coach Joel Allman says that one particular player stepped up for Pleasantville in key spots in 2021, who was Olivia Anthony.

PLEASANTVILLE, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO