Veterans Day is observed annually on November 11, for honoring those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. The federal holiday held on the anniversary of the end of World War I. While the Treaty of Versailles officially ended WWI on June 28, 1919, fighting ceased several months earlier with an armistice on November 11, 1918. The next year, President Wilson commemorated November 11 as ‘Armistice Day’ to honor those who served. After World War II, Congress renamed the holiday ‘Veterans Day” to honor American veterans of all wars.

