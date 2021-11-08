Injured Pogba withdraws from France squad after limping out of training

England will be hoping to avoid a slip-up as they welcome Albania to Wembley.Edoardo Reja’s side are third in Group I behind their hosts and Poland and were beaten 2-0 in Tirana by Gareth Southgate’s side earlier this year.FOLLOW LIVE: England vs Albania – latest updatesArmando Broja seems set to be available for the Albanians having returned from injury for Southampton, but fellow former Vitesse Arnhem loanee Mason Mount will miss out for England after the removal of his wisdom teeth.Mount had been on target in the reverse fixture, along with Harry Kane, who will hope that international duty may...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO