CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Injured Pogba withdraws from France squad after limping out of training

goal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Manchester United midfielder will play no part for his country in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Paul Pogba has withdrawn from the France squad ahead of their World Cup qualifiers with Kazakhstan and Finland after hobbling out of training on Monday. The reigning world champions are preparing for...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Derrick

Injured Pogba to miss France's World Cup qualifiers

PARIS (AP) — Paul Pogba will miss France’s World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland because of a right thigh injury, the national team said Tuesday. Video footage on French media showed the Manchester United midfielder pull up after taking a shot in training on Monday, before hobbling away.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Paul Pogba withdraws from France duty as Man United confirm midfielder has suffered a thigh injury during training in a blow to under-fire boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Paul Pogba has withdrawn from the France squad as Manchester United confirmed their star has suffered a thigh injury while away with Les Bleus. The midfielder has missed Manchester United's last two Premier League matches due to suspension and on Tuesday, France confirmed he will miss both of their upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to a muscular problem.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alphonse Areola
Person
Didier Deschamps
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Jordan Veretout
CBS News

Paris Saint-Germain player Aminata Diallo arrested after teammate Kheira Hamraoui was pulled from car and beaten

Paris Saint-Germain women's footballer Aminata Diallo faced further questioning from police Thursday during a second day of detention over the assault of a teammate. Diallo was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a vicious attack on fellow midfielder Kheira Hamraoui last week who was pulled from a car and beaten on the legs with an iron bar by two masked men.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bocaratontribune.com

Lionel Messi is ruled out from Champions League squad due to injury

Lionel Messi will not be competing with the Paris Saint-Germain squad against RB Leipzig. As reported by ESPN, Messi was limping after the team’s game against Lillie in League 1. The team won 2 to 1 against Lillie on Oct. 29 but Messi was not included in the team’s squad...
UEFA
newschain

Declan Rice withdraws from England squad due to illness

Declan Rice has withdrawn from the England squad due to illness. The West Ham midfielder is the latest member of Gareth Southgate’s squad to pull out of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino. Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse and Marcus Rashford of Manchester United had already returned...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Goal#Roma#Paulpogba Est Contraint#Equipe De#The Uefa Nations League
The Independent

Man City youngster Cole Palmer withdraws from England Under-21 squad for Georgia friendly

Cole Palmer has pulled out of England Under-21s’ trip to Georgia.The Manchester City midfielder was forced off in Thursday’s 3-1 win over the Czech Republic with a hamstring injury.The 19-year-old wrote “back soon, nothing serious” on his Instagram account while the Football Association has also confirmed he has withdrawn.The Young Lions are due to travel to Georgia – co-hosts of Euro 2023 – for a friendly on Tuesday.Their European Championship qualifying victory over the Czech Republic in Burnley left them second in Group G, two points behind Thursday’s opponents, with a game in hand. Read More Scotland skipper Stuart Hogg ready to go back into battle with SpringboksRemembering Ron Flowers and Shane Duffy pride – Friday’s sporting socialFrench connection continues with Everton Women’s latest coaching recruits
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
The Independent

England on Covid ‘rollercoaster’ after Ellis Genge positive, Eddie Jones admits

Eddie Jones admits England are on board a Covid-19 “rollercoaster” as Ellis Genge was ruled out of Saturday’s clash with Australia after becoming the latest player to test positive.A crisis has developed at loosehead prop after first choice Genge, one of the team’s recently appointed vice-captains, followed bench option Joe Marler into self-isolation ahead of Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash.It means that Scottish-born Bevan Rodd will make his debut just three days after being called into camp as a replacement for Marler with Trevor Davison providing replacement cover.For the second-successive week, England’s eve-of-match preparations have been affected by coronavirus after...
WORLD
The Independent

England vs Albania prediction: How will World Cup qualifier play out tonight?

England will be hoping to avoid a slip-up as they welcome Albania to Wembley.Edoardo Reja’s side are third in Group I behind their hosts and Poland and were beaten 2-0 in Tirana by Gareth Southgate’s side earlier this year.FOLLOW LIVE: England vs Albania – latest updatesArmando Broja seems set to be available for the Albanians having returned from injury for Southampton, but fellow former Vitesse Arnhem loanee Mason Mount will miss out for England after the removal of his wisdom teeth.Mount had been on target in the reverse fixture, along with Harry Kane, who will hope that international duty may...
SOCCER
goal.com

Montenegro v Netherlands Live Commentary, 13/11/2021

That concludes our commentary of the World Cup qualifying match between Montenegro and the Netherlands! We hope you’ve enjoyed it!. Montenegro finish their World Cup qualifying campaign at home against Turkey on Tuesday, while the Netherlands return to Rotterdam to host Norway on the same day in a match that will most likely decide the group winners.
SOCCER
goal.com

France v Kazakhstan Live Commentary, 13/11/2021

France can start thinking of Qatar, then, and can begin their preparations against Finland next week. The rest of the world had better watch out. That's all for now. Goodbye!. France's victory means they will top Group D no matter what happens in their match in Finland in three days' time. The world champions simply look untouchable. Kazakhstan's qualification campaign ends in ignominy with them having picked up just three points and a goal difference of -15. There's always next time.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy