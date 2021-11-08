$460M grant program opens to equip, train first responders

It all began one day in June of last year. An expectant mother had arrived at her nearest hospital—the Valley Stream Long Island Jewish Center—already in the painful throes of her contractions. Having no pediatric floor, no nursery, and no full-time obstetrician-gynecologist, medical personnel quickly prepared an ambulance to whisk her away to LIJ’s sister hospital: a fifteen-minute trip. But by the time the ambulance could start its engine, it was already too late. The baby was coming. With the obstetrician holed up in traffic, the moment was either sink or swim for the emergency department staff on the scene.

VALLEY STREAM, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO