LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Edgewater Drive. A female resident of Edgewater Drive called police at 9:34 p.m. Nov. 4 to report being robbed. Two people, a man, and a woman dressed all in black, got out of a car. The woman had a gun, and they took cash, an iPhone, and wine from the victim, according to a police event report. The two suspects then got back into their car and drove off toward Cleveland. A third individual drove the car, according to the report.

LAKEWOOD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO