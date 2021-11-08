CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey Cash 5 Player Takes Home $841K In Central Jersey

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Ir96_0cqIS1bh00

There's a very lucky Jersey Cash 5 winner in Central Jersey, state Lottery officials said.

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $840,823 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Friday's drawing.

The winning numbers were: 03, 21, 29, 31, and 45 and the XTRA number was: 05.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The winning ticket was sold at Walmart #2633, 1303 Centennial Ave., Piscataway in Middlesex County.

