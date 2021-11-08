CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The Prison Plantation System

By Community Marketing
kkfi.org
 6 days ago

The 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1865 officially abolished slavery. However, there is a crucial legal...

kkfi.org

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

In wake of Bannon indictment, Republicans warn of payback

Republicans are rallying around former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon after his indictment on charges of contempt of Congress on Friday, warning that Democrats’ efforts to force Bannon to comply with what they say is an unfair subpoena paves the way for them to do the same if they take back the House in 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Psaki does damage control for Kamala Harris' reputation as poll numbers plummet

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended Vice President Kamala Harris' position in the Biden administration on Sunday amid her sinking poll numbers. "For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country—from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband," Psaki tweeted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hedges
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Central America#Slavery
Newsweek

'Terrorists' at the Border? To Please Donald Trump, Homeland Security Tweaked Reports

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. Continual role-changes and chaos at the Department of Homeland Security essentially destroyed the department's ability to secure the homeland. On November 15, for example, Chad Wolf was stripped of power. A federal judge in New York City ruled that Wolf was unlawfully serving as the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, violating the rules of succession and the Vacancies Reform Act. His orders, therefore, the judge said, particularly those relating to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, were "not an exercise of legal authority," nullifying the Trump administration's suspension of the program.
POTUS
myrgv.com

Feds intend to seize Valley landowner’s property

Although President Joe Biden earlier this year suspended the construction of the border wall so his administration could review the project, this has not stopped the federal government from now attempting to seize property to build border barriers. The federal government on Nov. 10 filed a lawsuit for 39.287 acres...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
rockydailynews.com

Lauren Boebert Has a New Web Series, and the Reader Reviews Are In

What does U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert have in common with obnoxious kids on the internet? A fundamental ignorance of how Congress works, suggests Teague Bohlen in his most recent “Boebert Watch,” as well as pushing mean-girl rhetoric on Bullet Points, her new weekly web series. In the first installment, she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
@JohnLocke

Nikole Hannah-Jones Displays Historical Illiteracy Again

Shawn Fleetwood writes for the Federalist about the latest evidence that Nikole Hannah-Jones has no business selling herself as an authority on history. New York Magazine writer and founder of the “1619 Project” Nikole Hannah-Jones took to Twitter this week to offer her historically illiterate take on why the United States bombed Hiroshima during World War II.
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

More tragedy in Afghanistan is just beginning after the U.S. withdrawal

The Americans are gone, the war is over, but the worst is arguably yet to come in Afghanistan. The country is facing an unprecedented crisis. Afghan civilians have always disproportionately experienced the effects of war and they will now also disproportionately experience what may be an even worse peace — if one can even call it that. Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) is on the rise in the east, and the executions of former Afghan National Security Forces, peace activists and cultural icons are being carried out by the Taliban. Women and girls are in a particularly dangerous place as many...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy