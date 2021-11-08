CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lang Lang’s ‘Chinese wife’ gets debut release on DG

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe German pianist Gina Alice Redlinger, who married Lang Lang in June 2019, is celebrating her debut...

slippedisc.com

Slipped Disc

Tragic news: Top soprano dies of Covid, aged 51

We have been notified of the death today, from Covid-19, of the Polish soprano Aga Mikolaj. A member of the Bavarian State Opera ensemble until 2007, Aga enjoyed international success in Paris, Vienna and Monte Carlo. She sang Woglinde in Daniel Barenboim’s Ring cycle in Milan, Berlin and at the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slipped Disc

Lang Lang boosts trans chorus video

The Lang Lang International Music Foundation (LLIMF) has teamed up with The Trans Chorus of Los Angeles (TCLA) to create a video to commemorate the day of observance. LLIMF young scholar alum Carey Byron plays piano while the chorus sings “More Friends Than You Know” written by Jeff Marx and Merv Warren. Carey Byron and members of the Trans Chorus of LA are available to speak with you.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

The composer that Finland forgot

Today is the centenary of the birth of Joonas Kokkonen. From the 1960s to the 1980s, he was the leading Finnish symphonist, citing Bartók and Bach as major influences and sharing an international award with Witold Lutoslawski. His 1975 opera “The Last Temptations” was performed internationally over 300 times, including a 1983 appearance at the Metropolitan Opera.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Bulgaria mourns opera chief

The death has been announced today of Svetozar Donev, 88, artistic director of the State Musical Theater in Sofia from 1972-1978 and 1996-2009 and chief artistic director of the Sofia Opera, 1981-1991. He was a prolific stage director in his own right.
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Ireland mourns its premier musician

RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra has announced the death of John Kinsella, a treasured composer for many years and, for a while, RTÉ Head of Music. John was 89. His 11th symphony was premiered by the orchestra in November 2019.
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Young baton gets fashion label

The young American conductor Jonathon Heyward, chief conductor of the Nordwestdeutsche, Philharmonie has accepted an exclusive outfit deal with the fashion label Baldessarini. The label will supply the conductor ‘with business and casual looks for his performances and concert tours’. ‘Art and culture have always been very important to the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Slipped Disc

London ensemble wins 75,000 Euros

The new-musicn group Explore Ensemble has been named as one of two recipients of the Ernst von Siemens Music Foundation’s Ensemble Prize. The other winner is Poland’s Spółdzielnia Muzyczna.
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Coventry commissions a second post-War requiem

Coventry Cathedral has commissioned a 60th anniersary work from Nitin Sawhney in commemoration of Britten’s War Requiem. The new work, titled Ghosts in the Ruins, will be premiered on January 27. The composer says: ‘It seemed the best way to approach this was to work with voices within the new cathedral building as well as the ruins of the original cathedral bombed in WWII.’
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Austria unveils its Wall of Names

Tomorrow, November 9 at 4.p.m, Austria will open the Shoah Wall of Names. The Shoah Wall of Names Memorial is intended to be a central and quiet place of reverence where people can remember the fates of the more than 64,400 Jewish children, women and men from Austria who were murdered in the Shoah and commemorate their lives.
EUROPE
Slipped Disc

Cancel news: Mitsuko’s out

The pianist Mitsuko Uchida has cancelled the DSO Berlin this weekend ‘due to illness’. Lars Vogt has jumped in for Beethoven’s G-major concerto.
ENTERTAINMENT

